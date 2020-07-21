Theft reported at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area

Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office took a theft report on Monday at the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area.

Sometime between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Monday, someone entered a campsite and took insulin and syringes, a blood sugar tester, approximately $200 in cash and the victim's ID card. The estimated loss was $1,033.