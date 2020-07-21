Theft reported at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area
  • Updated
Dodge County Sheriff

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office took a theft report on Monday at the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area.

Sometime between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Monday, someone entered a campsite and took insulin and syringes, a blood sugar tester, approximately $200 in cash and the victim's ID card. The estimated loss was $1,033.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 402-727-2700.

