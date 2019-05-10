Police responded to a reported theft from a vehicle parked at John C. Fremont Park on Thursday.
According to the Fremont Police Department, a theft was reported at the park in the 2200 block of N. Main Street at approximately 1:30 p.m.
The victim reported she was at the park with her car parked and unattended. The key to the car was left in the ignition and someone entered the victim’s car, opened the trunk, and took a black purse.
Inside the purse was various personal items including a pre-paid smartphone, prescription medications and forms of personal identification.
Value of the stolen items is estimated at $120.