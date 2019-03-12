A theft was reported to the Fremont Police Department after a victim alleged that his jacket was stolen from a bar on Sunday.
According to the Fremont Police Department, a theft was reported at approximately noon on Monday in which the victim reported that he was at a bar in the 300 block of N. Main Street on Sunday evening when someone stole his jacket which he left on a chair.
Inside of the victims jacket pockets was his Nebraska operator’s license and approximately $200 cash.
There are currently no suspects at this time.