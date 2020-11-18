Theft reported to police

At approximately 9:30 a.m., Nov. 16, a theft was reported at a residence in the 1900 block of north Maxwell Avenue.

It was reported that a Teal Hurley brand backpack was taken out of a vehicle that was parked outside of the residence.

The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between Oct. 30 and Nov. 2, Fremont Police reported. Inside the backpack, contents included a Chrome Book, wrestling shoes and cash. Estimated loss is $375.

Man cited after altercation

At approximately 11:35 p.m. Nov. 16, Lonnie D. Schulzkump, 25, of Fremont was cited on suspicion of third degree assault following an altercation which occurred at a residence in the 700 block of north Park Avenue.

He is accused of striking an acquaintance, Fremont Police reported.

