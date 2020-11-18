Theft reported to police
At approximately 9:30 a.m., Nov. 16, a theft was reported at a residence in the 1900 block of north Maxwell Avenue.
It was reported that a Teal Hurley brand backpack was taken out of a vehicle that was parked outside of the residence.
The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between Oct. 30 and Nov. 2, Fremont Police reported. Inside the backpack, contents included a Chrome Book, wrestling shoes and cash. Estimated loss is $375.
Tribune Staff
Man cited after altercation
At approximately 11:35 p.m. Nov. 16, Lonnie D. Schulzkump, 25, of Fremont was cited on suspicion of third degree assault following an altercation which occurred at a residence in the 700 block of north Park Avenue.
He is accused of striking an acquaintance, Fremont Police reported.
Police investigate shoplifting case
At approximately 2:35 p.m. Nov. 16, Angelique M. Allen, 25, of Fremont and Ashley C. Anthony, 24, also of Fremont were cited on suspicion of theft by shoplifting following a complaint at a business in the 3000 block of east 23rd Avenue North.
They are accused of failing to pay for merchandise jewelry and clothes, Fremont Police reported. Estimated dollar amount of the items is $125.
