Theft reported to police
Theft reported to police

Police News

At approximately 9:30 a.m., Nov. 16, a theft was reported at a residence in the 1900 block of north Maxwell Avenue.

It was reported that a Teal Hurley brand backpack was taken out of a vehicle that was parked outside of the residence.

The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between Oct. 30 and Nov. 2, Fremont Police reported. Inside the backpack, contents included a Chrome Book, wrestling shoes and cash. Estimated loss is $375.

Tribune Staff

Man cited after altercation

At approximately 11:35 p.m. Nov. 16, Lonnie D. Schulzkump, 25, of Fremont was cited on suspicion of third degree assault following an altercation which occurred at a residence in the 700 block of north Park Avenue.

He is accused of striking an acquaintance, Fremont Police reported.

Tribune Staff

Police investigate shoplifting case

At approximately 2:35 p.m. Nov. 16, Angelique M. Allen, 25, of Fremont and Ashley C. Anthony, 24, also of Fremont were cited on suspicion of theft by shoplifting following a complaint at a business in the 3000 block of east 23rd Avenue North.

They are accused of failing to pay for merchandise jewelry and clothes, Fremont Police reported. Estimated dollar amount of the items is $125.

Tribune Staff

