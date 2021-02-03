Three cited for trespassing

At approximately 2 a.m., Feb. 3, Fremont Police officers responded to a disturbance call in the 800 block of east 23rd Street.

It was reported that persons in a vehicle were following another vehicle and throwing items at it.

Officers had contact with all persons involved and determined that an argument started in the parking lot of the Fremont Mall.

As a result of the investigation, three persons were cited for trespassing after it was learned they had previously been told they were not allowed on the mall property. They are: Nathan R. Carlson, 19, of Uehling and Cora JM Johnson, 19, and McKenzie R. Pilkenton, 18, both of Fremont.

- Tribune staff

