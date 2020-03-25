Three new cases of COVID-19: Dodge County's first, Washington County's fifth and the second in Saunders County

Three Rivers Public Health Department has identified three additional cases of COVID-19, including the first case to be documented in Dodge County late Wednesday evening.

The Dodge County case is a female in her 40s. The Dodge County resident has been self-isolating at home since March 25. Contact investigations were completed and those identified as close contacts were notified. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Community exposures may have occurred at the following times and locations and are considered low risk: Bakers, 1531 N. Bell St., Fremont, on Sunday, March 22, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.; Dollar General, 1957 E. Military Ave., Fremont, on Sunday, March 22, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

The second case is in Washington County and is a female in her 60s. The Washington County resident has been self-isolating at home since March 15. Contact investigations were completed and those identified as close contacts were notified. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms. This is the fifth case in Washington County.