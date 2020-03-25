Three new cases of COVID-19: Dodge County's first, Washington County's fifth and the second in Saunders County

Three Rivers Public Health Department has identified three additional cases of COVID-19, including the first case to be documented in Dodge County late Wednesday evening.
The Dodge County case is a female in her 40s. The Dodge County resident has been self-isolating at home since March 25. Contact investigations were completed and those identified as close contacts were notified. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.
Community exposures may have occurred at the following times and locations and are considered low risk: Bakers, 1531 N. Bell St., Fremont, on Sunday, March 22, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.; Dollar General, 1957 E. Military Ave., Fremont, on Sunday, March 22, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
The second case is in Washington County and is a female in her 60s. The Washington County resident has been self-isolating at home since March 15. Contact investigations were completed and those identified as close contacts were notified. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms. This is the fifth case in Washington County.
The third case is in Saunders County and is a close contact of the case identified yesterday in Saunders County. The new case is a female in her 50s and she is self-isolating at home. Contact investigations are currently being completed. This is the second case in Saunders County.
Symptoms of the disease include a fever, cough, sore throat, or difficulty breathing. If you have COVID-19 symptoms, or develop symptoms, contact your health care provider and tell them how you are feeling. Please notify them of any potential exposure to a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus. The health department asks that you call ahead before you go to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.
3RPHD is in communication with state officials in regard to issuing a Directed Health Measure for Dodge and Saunders County.
For more information about COVID-19, visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org or http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.