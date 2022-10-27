 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three nominees forwarded to governor to fill judge vacancy following Vampola's resignation

The Judicial Nominating Commission for the County Judge in the Sixth Judicial District (consisting of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties) on Thursday provided the following three names for the governor’s consideration: Thomas J. Klein, Wahoo; Patrick R. Runge, Omaha; and Timothy M. Schulz, Fremont.

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Fremont. The vacancy is due to the resignation of Judge Kenneth J. Vampola.

