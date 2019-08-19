At approximately 7:35 p.m. Sunday the Fremont Police Department arrested Diane R. Keller, 50, of Fremont on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance (methamphetamine) after officers received a tip that Keller had drug items in her home.
Keller gave consent to officers to search her home and during the search they found a glass pipe containing a powdery residue that later tested positive for methamphetamine located in a drawer in Keller’s bedroom.
She was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and child abuse. She was charged with child abuse as children live in the home and had access to the drug paraphernalia.