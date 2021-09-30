 Skip to main content
Toolbox, tools reported stolen
Toolbox, tools reported stolen

Police News

At approximately 7:25 p.m., Sept. 28, a theft was reported at a residence in the 2400 block of north Buckingham Road, Fremont Police reported.

Reported stolen was a toolbox, unknown color or brand, that contained various tools.

The toolbox was inside of a vehicle that was locked and it appeared entry was made into the vehicle by opening a rear window. Estimated value of the toolbox and tools is $200.

