The Fremont Police Department received a call of a possible impaired driver at about 4:45 p.m. April 12.

The vehicle was located and a traffic stop was conducted. An investigation was conducted and the complaint was determined to be valid.

The driver, identified as Daniel Ramos Benito, 26, of Omaha, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and no operators license.

