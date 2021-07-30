Traffic stop leads to arrest

At approximately 12 a.m., July 29, Alondra R. Hernandez, 25, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a traffic stop for speeding near Elk Lane and Deer Crossing, Fremont Police reported.

She was also charged with obstruction for changing seats with a passenger in her vehicle to make the appearance she was not driving when she was stopped.

The officer noticed movement in the car as he approached and was able to determine Hernandez was initially driving when her vehicle was stopped.

