Traffic stop leads to arrest
Traffic stop leads to arrest

  • Updated
Police News

At approximately 8:55 p.m. Thursday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Aaron C. Baker on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop in the 400 block of north Clarkson Street.

Baker was stopped for driving a vehicle with no working tail lights. During the stop the investigating officer noted signs of impairment consistent with the consumption of alcohol.

During the DUI investigation, Baker attempted to run from the scene. He refused to submit to a preliminary breath test or chemical breath test.

He was additionally charged with resisting arrest, refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

