At approximately 1 p.m. Saturday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Elena L. Blackford, 30, of Valley, on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, methamphetamine, following a traffic stop near highway 275 on east 23rd Street.

She was also charged with driving with a suspended license and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.