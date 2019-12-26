At approximately 2 a.m. Wednesday, Saul A. Martiinez-Larin was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop in the 500 block of north Broad Street.
He was observed operating a motor vehicle and crossing the center lane line, Fremont Police reported.
Initially, Martinez-Larin failed to stop for the officer attempting to pull him over.
Once Martinez-Larin stopped, he showed signs of impairment consistent with the consumption of alcoholic beverages and was arrested. He was additionally charged with driving left of center, failure to yield right of way to an emergency vehicle, refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test and refusal to submit to a chemical test.