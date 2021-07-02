Traffic stop leads to arrest

On July 1, Fremont police officers conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of Broad Street.

They contacted a driver who identified himself as David Perez-Catu, 39, of Fremont.

Officers learned Perez-Catu had a revoked driver’s license in Nebraska.

Perez-Catu was arrest for driving during revocation and transported to the Dodge County booking center, Fremont police reported.

