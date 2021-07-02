 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Traffic stop leads to arrest
editor's pick top story

Traffic stop leads to arrest

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

On July 1, Fremont police officers conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of Broad Street.

They contacted a driver who identified himself as David Perez-Catu, 39, of Fremont.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers learned Perez-Catu had a revoked driver’s license in Nebraska.

Perez-Catu was arrest for driving during revocation and transported to the Dodge County booking center, Fremont police reported.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Are some vaccines better than others?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News