Traffic stop leads to arrest

On July 1, Fremont police officers conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of Broad Street.
They contacted a driver who identified himself as David Perez-Catu, 39, of Fremont.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Officers learned Perez-Catu had a revoked driver’s license in Nebraska.
Perez-Catu was arrest for driving during revocation and transported to the Dodge County booking center, Fremont police reported.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.