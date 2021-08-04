Traffic stop leads to arrest

At approximately 8:25 a.m., Aug. 3, Deanne M. Ramirez, 34, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop for speeding in the 100 block of north Bell Street, Fremont Police reported.
She was also charged with speeding, no proof of insurance and no in-transit decals.
