Traffic stop leads to arrest

At approximately 8:25 a.m., March 6, Tomas Pablo-Gomez, 27, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a traffic stop in the 700 block of north Clarkson Street, Fremont Police reported.
He was also charged with criminal impersonation and false reporting after he identified himself as another person during the stop.
- Tribune staff
