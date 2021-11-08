At approximately 2:05 a.m., Nov. 7, Roxana V. Corcho, 22, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving without an operator’s license following a traffic stop for expired plates near Military Avenue and Platte Avenue, Fremont Police reported.
Traffic stop leads to arrest
