 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Traffic stop leads to two arrests

  • Updated
  • 0
Police News

Fremont Police officers conducted a traffic stop at 11:48 p.m. July 8 at 10th and Broad streets.

The vehicle and license plates had been reported stolen and drugs were also located. As a result of the traffic stop, the driver, Brian A. Bishop, 53, of Fremont was arrested for: possession of a controlled substance (Class 4 felony), possession of stolen property-license plates (Class 4 felony), and possession of a stolen vehicle-motor vehicle (Class 2A felony).

A passenger in the vehicle, Christine L. Heyer, 56, of Fremont was arrested for: criminal impersonation-first offense, possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of theft by receiving stolen property.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Bill Gates faces scrutiny after massive purchase of land in North Dakota

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News