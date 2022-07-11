Traffic stop leads to two arrests

Fremont Police officers conducted a traffic stop at 11:48 p.m. July 8 at 10th and Broad streets.
The vehicle and license plates had been reported stolen and drugs were also located. As a result of the traffic stop, the driver, Brian A. Bishop, 53, of Fremont was arrested for: possession of a controlled substance (Class 4 felony), possession of stolen property-license plates (Class 4 felony), and possession of a stolen vehicle-motor vehicle (Class 2A felony).
A passenger in the vehicle, Christine L. Heyer, 56, of Fremont was arrested for: criminal impersonation-first offense, possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of theft by receiving stolen property.