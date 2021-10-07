Traffic stop near Wahoo yields nearly 400 pounds of marijuana

Almost 400 pounds of marijuana were seized by the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop near Wahoo Tuesday night.

“This is probably the largest case that I can ever recall, and I’ve been around here a number of years,” Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz said.

Jose Lopez, 36, of California and Rodney Hernandez, 56, of New Mexico were arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver.

At about 9 p.m., a SCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle driving on Nebraska Highway 92, just east of Wahoo.

“He suspected that something was not right in some of the dialogue that he had with them,” Stukenholtz said.

After noting several indicators of criminal activity, the deputy had a K-9 unit deployed, which detected the presence of narcotics coming from the vehicle’s U-Haul.

After conducting a search, the department located 358 vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana within the vehicle.

The suspects were taken into custody and booked at the Saunders County Correctional Facility.