Traffic stop results in two individuals being arrested for felony possession charges

Fremont Police conducted a traffic stop at about 7:04 p.m. May 28 at 10th and Broad streets.

As a result of the traffic stop, the driver, John R. Nelson, 31, of Fremont was arrested for driving during suspension – third offense (misdemeanor), possession of controlled substance (THC Concentrate – felony), and possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone hydrochloride – felony).

A passenger in the vehicle, Alexandria N. Clapper, 19, of Fremont, was arrested for possession of controlled substance (THC Concentrate - felony) and possession of controlled substance (oxycodone hydrochloride – felony.

