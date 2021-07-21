Traffic stops lead to arrests

At approximately 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, William A. Rice, 22, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop in the 2300 block of north Nye Avenue.
Also on Tuesday, at approximately 7:15 a.m., Jessie D. Vessar, 32, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop in the 700 block of north Michael Street.
