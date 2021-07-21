 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Traffic stops lead to arrests
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Traffic stops lead to arrests

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, William A. Rice, 22, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop in the 2300 block of north Nye Avenue.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Also on Tuesday, at approximately 7:15 a.m., Jessie D. Vessar, 32, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop in the 700 block of north Michael Street.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

McCarthy blasts Pelosi over Jan 6 committee picks

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News