The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a trailer and ATV that were reported stolen on Tuesday.
Some time between July 16 at 8 a.m. and July 17 at 6 p.m., a black 2013 Finish Line utility trailer with the license plate number 18-X2355 was stolen from 4221 North Broad Street, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday. The trailer was valued at $2,300.
It contained a silver 2009 Polaris Ranger 700 four-wheel ATV, valued at $7,169. There was also a toolbox welded to the back of the ATV, containing two Milwuakee impact drivers, two extension cords and other hand tools, bringing the total loss value to $13,049.
Contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s office at (402) 727-2700 to provide any information.