Trailer damaged in hit-in-run
Trailer damaged in hit-in-run

Police News

At approximately 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a hit and run property damage accident that was reported at a residence in the 700 block of Empire Avenue.

It was reported that a utility trailer parked on the street in front of the residence was struck by an unknown vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle left the scene without leaving any contact information.

