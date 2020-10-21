Trailer damaged in hit-in-run

Support Local Journalism
At approximately 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a hit and run property damage accident that was reported at a residence in the 700 block of Empire Avenue.
It was reported that a utility trailer parked on the street in front of the residence was struck by an unknown vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle left the scene without leaving any contact information.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.