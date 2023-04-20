Fremont Police officers were dispatched on Wednesday, April 19, to a trespassing complaint in the 800 block of East 23rd Street. Contact was made with two individuals.

A press release said the officers’ investigation resulted in the arrest of Brett A. Kurth, 30, (homeless) for second-degree criminal trespassing, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, theft by receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

Rachel Howard, 37, (homeless) was arrested for second-degree criminal trespass and accessory to a felony.