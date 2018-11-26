Two Fremonters were accused of criminal trespassing last week, according to information released by the Fremont Police on Monday.
The first, Bruce J. Whener, 62, was cited on suspicion of second degree criminal trespassing on Nov. 20 at 5:15 p.m., after he was observed looking into the windows of a residence that he had previously been told not to visit.
And on Nov. 22 at 4:05 p.m., Anthony R. Harshbarger, 34, of Fremont, was arrested on suspicion of second degree criminal trespassing after a disturbance at a residence where a Fremont Police officer had previously told him he was not welcome.