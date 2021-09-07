 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two arrested after complaint
editor's pick top story

Two arrested after complaint

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 2:55 p.m., Sept. 4, Priscilla R. Parker, 24, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of assault following a physical fight complaint at a residence in the 1700 block of north H Street, Fremont Police reported.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She is accused of inflicting minor injury to an acquaintance during an argument.

She was also charged with child abuse as children were present during the fight, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault on an officer after she fought with officers during her arrest. Troy M. Parker, 22 of Macy was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace and disorderly conduct after he interfered with officers taking Priscilla R. Parker into custody.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Warning shots fired amid protest march in Kabul

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News