Two arrested after complaint

At approximately 2:55 p.m., Sept. 4, Priscilla R. Parker, 24, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of assault following a physical fight complaint at a residence in the 1700 block of north H Street, Fremont Police reported.
She is accused of inflicting minor injury to an acquaintance during an argument.
She was also charged with child abuse as children were present during the fight, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault on an officer after she fought with officers during her arrest. Troy M. Parker, 22 of Macy was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace and disorderly conduct after he interfered with officers taking Priscilla R. Parker into custody.
