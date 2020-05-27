Two arrested following complaint

At approximately 5:45 p.m. Monday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Abel G. Ortiz, 29, of Fremont on suspicion of assault on an officer, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, domestic assault, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest following a disturbance complaint in the 1700 block of north Union Street.
It was reported by witnesses that Oritz was assaulting a female. When officers arrived to investigate, Ortiz refused to comply with officers’ commands as they attempted to detain him. He was eventually taken into custody and, during that process, he headbutted an officer’s face causing minor injury.
During the same call, Laticia M. Garcia, 24, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of assault on an officer, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, domestic assault, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.
She was charged after she attempted to prevent officers from arresting Ortiz by placing herself between Ortiz and the officers and kicking one officer.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.