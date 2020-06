Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

At approximately 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Brandyn Lemarc Burton, 35, and Amber P. McCauley, 26, both of Fremont on suspicion of 3rd Degree Assault following a physical confrontation at a residence in the 300 block of west 23rd Street.