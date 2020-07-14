Two arrested following stop
Two arrested following stop

  • Updated
At approximately 4:15 p.m. Saturday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Shane P. Cirian, 35, and Courtney A. Cirian, 31, both of Papillion, were arrested on numerous charges following a traffic stop for an unregistered vehicle in the 200 block of west Military Avenue.

Shane Cirian was driving and it was learned that he and Courtney Cirian both had suspended operator’s licenses, for which Shane was placed under arrest.

During the stop, Shane Cirian allegedly attempted to dispose of an empty container of an energy drink. The investigating officer noted that inside the can was a small plastic baggie containing a substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine. A search of the vehicle yielded a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Both were charged with various offenses including possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance, operating an unregistered vehicle and child abuse/neglect as two minor children were in the car.

