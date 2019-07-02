Michael C. Collins, 52, of Fremont was arrested at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Monday on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a traffic stop in the 2600 block of east 23rd Street.
He was the operator of a motor vehicle and was stopped because the car had expired license plates. During the stop, it was learned that his operator’s license was revoked and he was arrested. During a search of the car following his arrest, a small amount of a white crystalline substance was found in a plastic wrapper which later tested positive for methamphetamine.
Collins was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance and also for no proof of insurance.
A female passenger in the car, Stacey S. Stonerock, 39, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of criminal impersonation after it was determined she provided a false name and birth date to the investigating officer to avoid being arrested on outstanding arrest warrants from Douglas County.
After her arrest, a search of her person at the Dodge County jail yielded a plastic baggie containing approximately 18.83 grams of a white crystalline substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine. She was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.