Two individuals were arrested on suspicion of DUI following two separate property damage accidents on Sunday.
According to the Fremont Police Department, 24-year-old Kaylee D. Klein of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop in the 300 block of N. Park Avenue.
Klein was the operator of a motor vehicle that was involved in a single-car property damage accident and showed signed of impairment upon being contacted by FPD officers. Police say that Klein is alleged to have backed her car into a building.
Also on Sunday morning, at approximately 1:50 a.m., 22-year-old Christian J. Arias of Omaha was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop in the 400 block of E. Military Avenue.
Arias was the operator of a motor vehicle that was allegedly involved in a hit and run property damage accident, according to the FPD.
When officers had contact with Arias he showed signs of impairment consistent with the consumption of alcoholic beverages and he was arrested. The car Arias was driving had front-end damage, but officers were not able to determine what he struck.