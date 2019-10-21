At approximately 9:05 a.m. Saturday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Adam M. Forde, 37, and Victor L. Moreno, 25, both of Fremont, on suspicion of violating probation following a suspicious activity complaint at a business in the 200 block of west 23rd Street.
A passerby reported that he heard Forde threaten to damage the immediate area with an explosive device. Forde left the area before officers arrived. A search of the area was conducted and no device was found. Forde was later contacted, with Moreno, and both showed signs of impairment consistent with the consumption of alcoholic beverages. It was learned they were on probation and were arrested.