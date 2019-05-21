Two Fremont residents were arrested on domestic assault charges in two separate incidents on Monday.
According to the Fremont Police Department, 31-year-old Keith A. Huisman was arrested on suspicion of 3rd Degree domestic assault following a complaint at a residence in the 2800 block of N. Broad Street at approximately 9:30 a.m.
Huisman is accused of inflicting minor injury to an acquaintance during a disagreement.
In a separate incident, 31-year-old Melissa M. Chandler was arrested on suspicion of 3rd Degree domestic assault following a complaint at a residence in the 100 block of N. M Street at approximately 9:45 p.m.
Chandler is accused of inflicting minor injury to an acquaintance during a disagreement.
In addition, 24-year-old Jack E. Chandler was cited on suspicion of 3rd Degree domestic assault as result of the incident.