Two arrested on drug charges

Two people were arrested Thursday night after agents with the III CORPS Drug Task Force, along with the Fremont Police Detective Bureau, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of east 16th Street.

Thomas J. Wilhite, 38, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of possession of a deadly weapon by a felon, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rebecca C. Bacon, 42, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

