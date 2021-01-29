 Skip to main content
Two arrested on drug charges
Police News

Two people were arrested Thursday night after agents with the III CORPS Drug Task Force, along with the Fremont Police Detective Bureau, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of east 16th Street.

Thomas J. Wilhite, 38, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of possession of a deadly weapon by a felon, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rebecca C. Bacon, 42, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

