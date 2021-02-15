 Skip to main content
Two arrested on drug charges
Police News

At approximately 12:15 a.m. Feb. 14, Rogelio I. Reyes, 39, and Jessica A. Hummel, 30, both of Fremont, were arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance (methamphetamine) after officers responded to a disturbance call at a residence in the 2000 block of east Cuming Street, Fremont Police reported.

In addition, both were also charged with child abuse/neglect, possession of drug paraphernalia and Reyes was also charged with third degree assault.

- Tribune staff

