Two arrested on drug charges

At approximately 12:15 a.m. Feb. 14, Rogelio I. Reyes, 39, and Jessica A. Hummel, 30, both of Fremont, were arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance (methamphetamine) after officers responded to a disturbance call at a residence in the 2000 block of east Cuming Street, Fremont Police reported.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
In addition, both were also charged with child abuse/neglect, possession of drug paraphernalia and Reyes was also charged with third degree assault.
- Tribune staff
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.