Two Fremont residents were arrested on multiple drug charges including possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver following a traffic stop on Monday.
According to the Fremont Police Department, 44-year-old Richard T. Snyder and 23-year-old Emily A.M. Stolley were arrested on suspicion of drug offenses following a traffic stop in the 400 block of S. Broad Street.
The stop was initiated after investigators from the III CORPS Drug Task Force observed Sndyer driving a vehicle with no license plate or in-transits. Stolley was a passenger in the front seat.
During their contact with Snyder and Stolley, investigator’s observed a white plastic bag containing a white powdery substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine.
Further search of Snyder, Stolley and the vehicle yielded more methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia including smoking pipes, self-sealed baggies, scales and needles.
Both Snyder and Stolley were charged with possession of a controlled substance to wit methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver to wit methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Snyder was also charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce.