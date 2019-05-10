Police responded to a pair of reported burglaries on Thursday.
The first burglary was reported at approximately 8 a.m. on Wednesday at a business in the 1400 block of W. Military Ave. where an unknown person entered the business sometime overnight by forcibly opening the back door.
Nothing was reported taken, and damage to the door is estimated at $1,000.
The second burglary was reported at approximately 11:30 a.m. at a residence in the 800 block of S. Broad Street where an unknown person entered the residence through an unlocked window and took an Apple iPhone, various pieces of jewelry and Beats headphones.
Value of the stolen property is estimated at $2,500.
The burglaries are not believed to be related according to the Fremont Police Department.