Two cited after traffic stop

At approximately 11 a.m. June 18, Samual D. Schlegel, 42, of Lincoln and Shawn J. Willis, 41, both of Lincoln, were cited on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana less than one ounce following a traffic stop in the 100 block of north Main Street, Fremont Police reported.