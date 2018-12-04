Two Fremont men were cited on suspicion of assault after an argument over missing marijuana turned physical on Sunday.
According to the Fremont Police Department, 23-year-old Jeremy P. Lippincott and 25-year-old Curtiss A. Wheat were both cited on suspicion of third dDegree assault following a dispute at a residence in the 2000 block of N. D Street at approximately 3 a.m.
According to FPD, an argument over missing marijuana escalated into a physical fight between Lippincott and Wheat. Both had minor injuries and both were cited.