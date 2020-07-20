Two cited for shoplifting
editor's pick top story

Two cited for shoplifting

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

The Fremont Police Department cited two individuals on Sunday for shoplifting at a business in 3000 block of east 23rd Avenue.

At approximately 6 p.m., Tiffany L. Knutzen, 43, of Fremont was cited after she was observed not paying for items. Estimated loss is $136.

At approximately 6:10 p.m., Kevin R. Swanda, 47, of Fremont was cited after he was observed not paying for items. Estimated loss is $20.

0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News