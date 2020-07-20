Two cited for shoplifting

The Fremont Police Department cited two individuals on Sunday for shoplifting at a business in 3000 block of east 23rd Avenue.
At approximately 6 p.m., Tiffany L. Knutzen, 43, of Fremont was cited after she was observed not paying for items. Estimated loss is $136.
At approximately 6:10 p.m., Kevin R. Swanda, 47, of Fremont was cited after he was observed not paying for items. Estimated loss is $20.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.