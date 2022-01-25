Two face drug charges

Two local residents face drug charges after Fremont Police were called to the 3000 block of Dawn Drive about a man yelling and screaming.

Officers responded the scene at 11:14 a.m. Jan. 24. There, they contacted Josue A. Hirales, 24, and Brittney A. Hirales, 30, both of Fremont.

After an investigation, both were jailed.

Josue Hirales is charged with possession of a controlled substance, concentrated THC; unlawful acts relating to drugs (wax) child neglect; disturbing the peace; disorderly conduct; and possession of marijuana, less than an ounce.

Brittney Hirales is charged with disturbing the peace; disorderly conduct; child abuse/neglect; possession of marijuana, less than an ounce; possession of a controlled substance, THC wax; unlawful acts relating to drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia.

