Two people sentenced to prison terms for fleeing probation

A Nickerson man and Fremont woman were both sentenced to two years in prison for absconding from their probations in the Dodge County District Court Monday.
Tyler F. Vance, 38, and Alicia F. Utterback, 32, both admitted to violating the conditions of their probations and were found guilty by Judge Geoffrey Hall.
On April 4, 2019, Vance was sentenced to 30 months of intensive supervised probation for possession of a controlled substance charge.
“He previously had absconded on probation and a motion to revoke had been filed on him,” Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said. “The defendant was once again given the privilege to remain on probation through an agreement between the defense and the state.”
However, Beamis said Vance failed to report for several office appointments in October and November of 2020 and failed to respond to phone messages, as well as a home visit.
“Immediately after, 12 days after serving that sanction, he once again absconded while on probation,” she said.
After failing to appear in court in December 2020, a bench warrant was placed for Vance’s arrest. He absconded for five months before his arrest in April.
Beamis said she was seeking the maximum prison term for Vance, who she believed didn’t want probation. Vance’s attorney was not opposed to the sentencing but asked for a term of one year to 18 months.
Hall said although Vance had been given the privilege of probation, he was not a suitable candidate again due to his multiple warrants and absconding.
“At this point, any opportunity of probation has been lost,” Hall told him. “You showed total disrespect for this court and its order, and as such, you’re going to need to do penitentiary time as a result.”
Vance was given credit for 98 days previously served for his sentence at the Nebraska State Penitentiary and will not have post-release supervision.
On March 11, 2019, Utterback was sentenced to 30 months of ISP for possession of a controlled substance.
“The defendant had a motion to revoke probation and admitted to that,” Beamis said. “Again, that probation was made a sanction instead of an actual violation revocation of probation, and she was again given the privilege to remain on probation.
However, Utterback failed to report to several meetings in April 2020, and her whereabouts were unknown. Because of this, Beamis said she was also seeking a two-year prison term for her.
“I find and determine that you have failed to comply with the terms of your probation and on two separate occasions, you absconded and failed to comply and follow through with the privilege of probation,” Hall told Utterback.
Utterback was given credit for 71 days previously served for her sentence at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women and will not have PRS.
In other district court news on Monday:
- Alissa M. Reiser, 36, of Columbus was sentenced to 30 months of ISP for possession of a controlled substance. On Sept. 20, 2020, Reiser was pulled over by a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy for driving with expired plates. The deputy was notified that Reiser had a revoked license and placed her under arrest. During an inventory search of Reiser’s vehicle, deputies found a clear container of methamphetamine in her purse. Additional meth was found on Reiser when she was taken into custody at the Dodge County Holding Facility. Reiser pleaded guilty to the charge on March 29. Beamis said she believed Reiser was doing well in her treatment program, which provided a letter to the case, and was not opposed to probation. Reiser’s attorney said his client understood the seriousness of the charges and was making a great effort to improve, including taking a new job in the last week. Along with sentencing Reiser to probation, Hall also ordered her to take part in 60 hours of community service, a 12-step program, a cognitive program and relapse prevention class.
- Jacob L. Booze, 31, of Fremont pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and admitted to violating his PRS. Booze was initially sentenced to three years in prison and 18 months of PRS for strangulation and first-degree false imprisonment on March 27, 2017. On Feb. 6, a Fremont Police Department officer witnessed Booze run out into the street from some shipping containers and stumble onto the street. Upon searching the area where Booze ran from, the officer saw a parked car stuck in the snow. The officer attempted to stop Booze, but he fled, hopping a fence and running into the woods. After radioing for backup to set up a perimeter, the officer found Booze, who admitted to drinking and driving. Hall found Booze guilty, ordered a PSI and set his enhancement and sentencing for June 21.
- Rebecca C. Bacon, 41, of Fremont pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance. On Jan. 28, investigators with the FPD III Corps Drug Task Force searched a Fremont house after obtaining a warrant. During the search, investigators found a baggie of methamphetamine in Bacon’s purse, as well as in her bedroom. Bacon, who had been staying at the house for several weeks, admitted to using the drug in the last two days. Although she previously pleaded not guilty, Bacon withdrew her plea in court. Hall found her guilty, ordered a PSI and set her sentencing for June 7.
- Todd A. Schreck, 55, of Fremont had his sentencing continued to June 7. Schreck previously pleaded guilty to two separate charges of possession of a controlled substance and another charge of escaping while under arrest on a felony charge on March 22.