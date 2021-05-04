Two people sentenced to prison terms for fleeing probation

Hall said although Vance had been given the privilege of probation, he was not a suitable candidate again due to his multiple warrants and absconding.

“At this point, any opportunity of probation has been lost,” Hall told him. “You showed total disrespect for this court and its order, and as such, you’re going to need to do penitentiary time as a result.”

Vance was given credit for 98 days previously served for his sentence at the Nebraska State Penitentiary and will not have post-release supervision.

On March 11, 2019, Utterback was sentenced to 30 months of ISP for possession of a controlled substance.

“The defendant had a motion to revoke probation and admitted to that,” Beamis said. “Again, that probation was made a sanction instead of an actual violation revocation of probation, and she was again given the privilege to remain on probation.

However, Utterback failed to report to several meetings in April 2020, and her whereabouts were unknown. Because of this, Beamis said she was also seeking a two-year prison term for her.