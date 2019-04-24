Two thefts reported on Ridgeland Avenue
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary and theft on Ridgeland Avenue where more than $25,000 worth of items were stolen.
On April 16, the DCSO responded to a burglary report at 870 Ridgeland Avenue, Lot #6 where numerous items were taken including cash and gift cards valued at over $2,800. The burglary occurred sometime between 4 p.m. on April 14 and 8 a.m. on April 16.
In a separate incident, DCSO took a theft report at 1165 Ridgeland Avenue on April 19.
The victim reported that a black 2017 C&M car hauler utility trailer and a blue 2015 Polaris RXR1000 UTV—which was on the utility trailer—was also taken. Both the trailer and the UTV are valued at $20,000.