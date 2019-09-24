{{featured_button_text}}
Accident on U.S. Highway 77

A Dodge County Sheriff's official directs traffic after a Monday afternoon accident at County Road S and U.S. Highway 77 north of Fremont. Two people were transported to Nebraska Medicine hospital in Omaha.

 Courtesy photo, Bailey Marie Stewart

Two people were transported to an Omaha hospital after a Monday afternoon accident north of Fremont.

The accident occurred when a commercial dump truck driven by Toby Dill, 38, of Fremont was eastbound on County Road S and collided with a pickup driven by Richard Stillman, 60, of Lyons.

Stillman was northbound on U.S. Highway 77 in the outside lane, said Sgt. Randy Beaton of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department.

Beaton said Dill’s vehicle struck the white pickup truck on the vehicle's side on the highway. First-responders received the call for assistance at about 3:40 p.m.

Richard Stillman and a 57-year-old passenger in the pickup, Jim Stillman, were taken to Nebraska Medicine hospital in Omaha for treatment.

Jim Stillman is listed in fair condition. No condition on Richard Stillman was available on Tuesday afternoon.

Beaton said alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the accident.

Dill was wearing a seatbelt. Neither of the Stillmans were wearing a seatbelt, Beaton said.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

