At approximately 11 a.m. Friday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a report that a white BMW 45L bearing Arizona license plate BNR9852 was stolen from a residence in the 1400 block of west 12th Street.
The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between 9 p.m. on Tuesday 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
Police also responded to a report at approximately 3:30 p.m. that a blue 2002 Ford Focus bearing Nebraska license plate 29-U644 was stolen from the area of Hwy 275 and Hwy 30.
The victim said his car developed a flat tire at approximately midnight so he left the car. Around 1 p.m. the victim returned to the scene and the car was gone. The estimated loss is $1100.