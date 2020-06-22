Unattended child found along Broad Street

At approximately 9 a.m. Sunday, the Fremont Police Department cited Israel Mendez Carreto, 28, and Stephanie R. Matz, 26, both of Fremont, for child abuse/neglect after a 4-year-old child was found walking unattended in the 2300 block of north Broad Street.
Officers determined the boy resided in the 2800 block of north Broad Street and apparently left his residence while Mendez Carreto and Matz were asleep.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.