Unattended child found along Broad Street
Unattended child found along Broad Street

Police News

At approximately 9 a.m. Sunday, the Fremont Police Department cited Israel Mendez Carreto, 28, and Stephanie R. Matz, 26, both of Fremont, for child abuse/neglect after a 4-year-old child was found walking unattended in the 2300 block of north Broad Street.

Officers determined the boy resided in the 2800 block of north Broad Street and apparently left his residence while Mendez Carreto and Matz were asleep.

