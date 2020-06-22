Unattended child found along Broad Street

Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

At approximately 9 a.m. Sunday, the Fremont Police Department cited Israel Mendez Carreto, 28, and Stephanie R. Matz, 26, both of Fremont, for child abuse/neglect after a 4-year-old child was found walking unattended in the 2300 block of north Broad Street.