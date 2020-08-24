 Skip to main content
Uncooperative male is arrested
Police News

At approximately 1:50 a.m. Saturday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Alejandro J. Chapa, 19, of Ravenna, on suspicion of disorderly conduct after officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Elm Street where Chapa was allegedly trying to enter parked cars.

When officers had contact with Chapa he showed signs of impairment with the consumption of alcohol. Chapa was yelling obscenities and was generally uncooperative and was arrested.

