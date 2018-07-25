Officials at the Dodge County District Court encountered a new scam on Wednesday that cost one woman $400.
The woman arrived at the courthouse on Wednesday for an afternoon appointment with District Court Clerk Linda Nelson. The only problem was that Nelson had never made such an appointment, Nelson said.
The victim had received a telephone call, warning her that she had missed jury duty and that Dodge County District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall had issued a warrant for her arrest. The caller, who falsely claimed to be from the police department, told the woman that she needed to send a $400 Visa card to a specified address and was told to meet with Nelson on Wednesday to dispute the warrant. The victim complied, believing the warnings to be true.
“She indicated to me she was on disability,” Nelson said. “The $400 obviously for the lady on disability was huge. How can she recoup that?”
Dodge County never provides notice for such appearances over the phone—it’s all done through mail, Nelson said. Additionally, the clerk’s office would never accept a Visa card as a form of payment—it’s cash, check or money order only.
“You would never have to pay for missing jury duty, that is totally wrong,” Nelson said. “I would certainly advise the public that if you get a phone call saying ‘this is Dodge County District Court calling to let you know that there’s a warrant out for your arrest,’ we would never do that. No district court in the state would.”
She said that she’s never seen a scam like this personally, but she has read about it happening elsewhere.
The names of court officials such as Nelson’s and Hall’s are all public domain, which gives scammers fodder to create legitimacy, according to Hall.
“I’m afraid that they’re going to keep doing this,” Hall said. “The fact they’re using my name and [Nelson’s] name, I see that as an attempt to create legitimacy, and it probably prods people to perhaps do something that they ordinarily wouldn’t.”
In a press release sent out on Thursday, the Fremont Police Department said they were aware of the scam, and explained that if a Fremont or Dodge County resident misses a jury duty summons, the Court will contact the resident and arrange a hearing where the resident will be able to explain why they were absent.
"Any resident receiving a phone call from any person claiming affiliation with the Fremont Police Department, Dodge County Sheriff's Department or Dodge County Court and whom demands money in lieu of an arrest warrant for any reason should not provide any personal information, including social security number or bank account information or make any monetary payments via wire transfer," the press release reads.
Anyone encountering a scam should contact the Fremont Police Department at (402) 727-2677 or the Dodge County Sheriff's Department at (402) 727-2702.
This story has been updated to include additional comments.