Utility pole hit in accident
Utility pole hit in accident

Police News

At approximately 7:30 a.m., June 19, Curt J. Nielsen, 25, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol after officers were dispatched to the 100 block of north Garfield Street where it was reported that a person driving a black Ford Mustang hit a utility pole and then drove away, Fremont Police reported.

Nielsen was identified as the driver by witnesses. He was also charged with driving with a revoked license, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and false reporting after he denied being involved in the accident.

The 2000 Ford Mustang that Nielsen was driving sustained an estimated $1,500 in damage while damage to the utility pole was estimated at $1,000.

